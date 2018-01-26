Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday as heavyweight financial shares fell, offsetting gains for resource and health-care stocks.

At 10:38 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 5.32 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 16,198.69.

The financials group, which accounts for more than one-third of the TSX's weight, slipped 0.4 per cent as shares of some of the country's major banks declined.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) fell 0.6 per cent to $73.96, while Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) was down 0.7 per cent at $81.28.

Just three of the index's 10 main groups were lower.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2 per cent.

Gold climbed back toward the previous session's 17-month peak as the U.S. dollar index fell.

Yamana Gold Inc (YRI.TO) rose nearly three per cent to $4.54 and Alamos Gold Inc (AGI.TO) gained 2.9 per cent to $7.85.

The energy group added 0.3 per cent as oil prices rose. U.S. crude prices were up 0.8 per cent at [US]$66 a barrel.

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) rose 8.8 per cent to $34.48 after AltaCorp Capital upgraded the stock to "speculative buy." The overall health-care group advanced 3.1 per cent.

The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and two new lows, while volume on the TSX index was 45.80 million shares.

Canada's annual inflation rate dipped as expected in December as gasoline prices cooled, but analysts said the Bank of Canada was likely to stay on a policy-tightening path with inflation still near the central bank's two-per-cent target.