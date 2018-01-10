{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Most Popular

    2h ago

    TSX flat as miners, energy stocks offset Corus, Klondex losses

    Pradip Kakoti , Reuters

    TORONTO  - Canada's main stock index hovered around unchanged in morning trade on Wednesday, pressured by slumps in media company Corus Entertainment Inc (CJRb.TO) and miner Klondex Mines Ltd (KDX.TO) but buoyed by gains among other miners, financial stocks and some energy companies.

    Corus fell 9.4 per cent to $10 after missing quarterly profit and revenue expectations due to a weak television advertising market.

    Klondex lost 10.5 per cent to $2.65 after announcing it would pull back on operations at its True North project in Manitoba.

    At 10:22 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.4 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 16,337.64. Earlier, it had been slightly lower. The energy group climbed 0.7 per cent, with Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG.TO) rising 4.1 per cent to $10.90 as analysts at two banks increased their price targets on the stock following the release of the company's 2018 budget.

    Oil prices hit fresh multi-year highs as OPEC-led production cuts and healthy demand helped to balance the market, but analysts warned of possible overheating.

    The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7 per cent. Those gains were led by gold miners boosting by higher bullion prices.

    Gold futures rose 0.7 per cent to US$1,320.7 an ounce, as a report that Chinese officials had recommended slowing or halting U.S. Treasury purchases sparked a broad-based sell-off of the dollar, lifting assets priced in the U.S. currency.

    The financials group gained 0.2 per cent, with Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO) up 0.9 per cent at $26.89.

    The energy, materials and financials groups combine to account for roughly two-thirds of the index's weight.

