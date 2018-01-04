TSX flat despite losses among pot stocks

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index was little changed on Thursday as the financial and industrial groups climbed, while shares of energy and marijuana producers pared some recent gains.

At 10:46 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 0.1 of a point to 16,371.65. It touched an all-time intraday high of 16,404.12.

The heavyweight financials group rose 0.5 per cent as bond yields climbed after data showing a stronger-than-expected gain in U.S. private employment. Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO) advanced 1.5 per cent to C$26.56.

Higher yields reduce the value of insurance companies' liabilities and increase net interest margins of banks.

Industrials firmed 0.3 per cent, with Waste Connections Inc (WCN.TO) up 1.2 per cent at $87.86 after two analysts raised their price target on the stock.

The biggest gainer on the index was Prometic Life Sciences Inc (PLI.TO), which rose 8.5 per cent to $1.53.

Six of the index's 10 main groups were lower.

The energy group, which had rallied as much as 11.9 percent since mid-December, fell 0.7 percent. Encana Corp (ECA.TO) was down 2.3 per cent at $16.91.

U.S. crude prices were little changed at US$61.66 a barrel.

The largest decliner on the TSX was Aphria Inc (APH.TO), down 10.3 per cent at $19.25. Another marijuana producer, Canopy Growth Co (WEED.TO), fell 9.9 per cent to US$32.34.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday will rescind an earlier marijuana policy under former Democratic President Barack Obama that eased enforcement of federal laws amid a growing number of local legalization efforts, according to a source familiar with the change.