TSX flat, Wall Street higher after strong U.S. bank earnings

Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday as gains in mining and energy companies were offset by declines in financial stocks.

At 9:59 a.m. ET (1359 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 5.61 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 15,274.88.

World stocks and commodities gained as investors brushed aside geopolitical tensions and concerns over tit-for-tat trade tariffs.

Wall Street advanced as three U.S. big banks reported upbeat quarterly results.

The materials group, added 1 per cent, boosted by Teck Resources and Barrick Gold's 2 per cent gain.

Spot gold was up 0.6 per cent at US$1,343.12 an ounce.

The heavyweight energy group rose 0.8 per cent, led by a more than 1 per cent rise in shares of Canadian Natural Resources and Encana Corp.

Oil prices were on pace for their largest weekly gain since July.

Brent crude was up 28 cents at US$72.30 per barrel.

The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and two new lows.

IAMGOLD Corp rose 4.8 per cent and was the largest percentage gainer on the TSX, while Nexgen Energy was the largest decliner, down 2.7 per cent.

Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Encana Corp and Aurora Cannabis.

Volume on the TSX index was 10.24 million shares while the total volume on Friday was 17.41 million shares.