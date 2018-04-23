TSX futures flat as U.S. yields hover near critical mark

What you need to know before the opening bell: April 23, 2018

Futures for Canada's main stock index were little changed on Monday as investors weighed U.S. bond yields approaching the critical 3 per cent barrier.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.08 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as higher bond yields boosted financials, while shares of Rogers Communications jumped after the telecommunications company reported profits that beat estimates.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.01 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 0.02 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were 0.09 per cent higher.