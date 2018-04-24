What you need to know before the opening bell: April 24, 2018

Canada's main stock index looked set to open higher on Tuesday as oil prices rose above US$75 per barrel to their highest since November 2014.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.34 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark stock index ended higher on Monday, with gains in the price of U.S. crude oil driving up shares of companies in the energy sector.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.57 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were 0.53 per cent higher and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures rose 0.54 per cent.