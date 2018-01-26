What you need to know before the opening bell: Jan. 26, 2018

Canada's main stock index futures rose on Friday, with a weaker U.S. dollar supporting a rise in crude prices.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.18 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

CPI inflation data for December is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index suffered its biggest drop since mid-December on Thursday as pipeline operators led declines for energy companies, while gold miners were pressured by a pullback in the price of the precious metal.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.22 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.31 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.42 per cent.