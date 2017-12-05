Canadian stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday amid a slight fall in oil prices and ahead of Canada's international trade report for October.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.01 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's international trade report for October is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark stock index lost ground on Monday as energy and mining shares tracked commodity prices lower, while uranium companies bounced after Kazakhstan, the world's largest producer, slashed its uranium output forecast for the next three years.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.26 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.07 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.31 per cent.