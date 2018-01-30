What you need to know before the opening bell: Jan. 30, 2018

Futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as oil prices continued to fall on rising U.S. crude output and a strengthening U.S. dollar.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.19 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, touching a six-week low, as energy and other resource shares tumbled alongside commodity prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.72 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.45 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.44 per cent