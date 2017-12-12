What you need to know before the opening bell: Dec. 12, 2017

Canada's main stock index was set to open little changed on Tuesday, tracking a halt in a three-day rally for global stock markets ahead of a handful of major central bank meetings.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates for the third time in a year when it ends its two-day meeting on Wednesday, while the European Central Bank and the Bank of England both meet for the last time in 2017.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up just 0.02 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The materials-heavy Toronto market inched higher on Monday, boosted by gains for energy and other commodity-related stocks as oil prices rose.

Brent crude prices gained another 1 percent on Tuesday, but prices of aluminum and copper both fell.

For comparison, futures for New York's Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.11 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures gained just 0.06 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.01 per cent.