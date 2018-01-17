What you need to know before the opening bell: Jan. 17, 2018

Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday ahead of a decision on interest rates from the Bank of Canada.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.42 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Bank of Canada will make its next interest rate announcement at 10:00 a.m. ET and markets widely expect the central bank will raise rates to 1.25 per cent on the back of strong jobs growth, even amid uncertainty around the fate of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as lower commodity prices weighed on the shares of materials and energy companies.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.55 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.33 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.33 per cent.