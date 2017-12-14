What you need to know before the opening bell: Dec. 14, 2017

Stock futures pointed to a slightly lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates and ahead of key central banks in Europe making their own rate announcements.

The European Central Bank and the Bank of England are due to announce their final policy decisions of the year later in the day, with both expected to keep benchmark rates on hold.

The Fed, after raising rates for the third time this year, kept its outlook unchanged for coming years even as it projected faster economic growth from the Republican tax overhaul plan.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.09 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET. Among economic reports, new housing price index data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index closed at a record on Wednesday, but well off its session highs as sharp gains for gold miners were offset by losses among energy companies and a fall in grocery retailer Empire Company Ltd (EMPa.TO).

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.15 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET on Thursday. S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.08 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.16 per cent.