Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as oil prices rose after industry data showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.1 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index inched higher on Tuesday, helped by gains among materials stocks and financial names, while lower oil prices weighed on energy companies.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.01 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.03 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.1 per cent.

The Thomson Reuters/Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index is due at 11:00 a.m. ET.