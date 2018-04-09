Futures for Canada's main stock index pointed to a higher opening on Monday after oil prices rose and officials in U.S. President Donald Trump's administration played down fears of a trade war with China.

Trump's chief economic adviser, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said in an interview on Sunday the ongoing spat "might turn out to be very benign".

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.73 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday in a broad-based decline led by energy and financial shares as renewed U.S.-China trade tensions stoked investors' worries.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.66 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.57 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.77 per cent.