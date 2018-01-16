What you need to know before the opening bell: Jan. 16, 2018

Stock futures pointed to a slightly higher open for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday tracking gains in global shares, despite a dip in the price of metals and crude.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.12 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index gained on Monday, boosted by a bounce-back in shares of cannabis producers and sharp gains for gold miners as bullion prices hit a four-month high.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures ere up 0.78 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini future were up 0.38 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.52 per cent.