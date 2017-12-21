Canada's main stock index ended slightly higher on Thursday, boosted by energy companies as well as gains among big banks and some miners, while BlackBerry Ltd (BB.TO) pulled back after a sharp jump.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 22.96 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 16,182.63.

Half of its 10 main groups rose, with advancers barely outnumbering decliners overall.

The energy group climbed 1.4 per cent, with Encana Corp (ECA.TO) up 3.4 per cent at $15.98 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) adding 1.2 per cent to $44.41.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NDM.TO) rose 3.6 per cent to $2.30 after saying it will apply for federal and state permits on Friday for its Pebble mine in Alaska.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1 per cent.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB.TO) fell 3.6 per cent to $15.03 a day after surging on the back of its quarterly earnings.

The heavyweight financials group gained 0.2 per cent, as bonds yields rose after strong inflation and retail sales data. Toronto-Dominion bank (TD.TO) gained 0.5 per cent to $72.85 and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) added one per cent to $123.48.

Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA.TO) rose 2.2 per cent to $88.97 and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (D_u.TO) declined 4.2 per cent to $21.55 after TD Securities upgraded Cogeco and downgraded Dream Office.

Cable and telecom company Quebecor Inc (QBRb.TO) rose 1.0 per cent to $23.72 after Desjardins raised it to a "buy."

Paramount Resources Ltd (POU.TO) rose seven per cent to $19.37 after announcing a share buyback plan.