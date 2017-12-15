TSX gains as Linamar stock jumps

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, helped by a sharp jump in auto parts maker Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) after it announced plans to buy an agricultural equipment maker, while natural resources stocks also boosted the move higher.

At 9:45 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 62.14 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 16,078.60.

All 10 of its main sectors were in positive territory, with advancers outnumbering decliners by 2.7-to-1.

Linamar gained 7.8 per cent to $70.09 after saying after the bell on Thursday it had agreed to buy privately held MacDon Group of Cos for $1.2 billion.

The index was on track for a 0.15 per cent slip on the week after hitting an all-time high on Wednesday.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7 per cent, with First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM.TO) up 2.8 per cent at $16.82 and Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO) adding 1.4 per cent to $30.25.

The energy group climbed 0.4 per cent, with pipeline operator Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) up 1.3 per cent at $49.93, as oil prices edged higher, while the financials group gained 0.2 per cent and industrials rose 0.5 per cent.