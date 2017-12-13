TSX hits fresh record as financials, resources gain

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index hit a record high on Wednesday in a broad rally, boosted by gains for financial stocks, miners, and railways while energy companies weighed.

At 9:49 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 44.61 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 16,158.64.

It reached as high as 16,166.60 points and was on track for its fifth straight day of gains.

Advancers were outnumbering decliners 2-to-1 and seven of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6 per cent, while industrials rose 0.5 per cent.

Small marijuana company CannaRoyalty Corp jumped 3.8 per cent to $3.04 after opening exclusive licensing talks with larger company Aurora Cannabis for its consumer-oriented cannabis products. Aurora was down 2.5 per cent at US$7.06.

The energy group, which accounts for a fifth of the index's weight, retreated 0.2 per cent.

The financials group, accounting for more than a third of the index's weight, gained 0.2 per cent.