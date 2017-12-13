{{ currentBoardShortName }}
BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    • WATCH LIVE

      SENATE COMMITTEE REPORT ON INCOME TAX PLAN

    • SENATE FINANCE:

      'NOT CONVINCED' OTTAWA HAS MADE A GOOD CASE FOR TAX PROPOSALS

    • SENATE FINANCE:

      IF OTTAWA PROCEEDS WITH TAX PLAN, IMPLEMENTATION SHOULD BE DELAYED

    • BREAKING

      SENATE FINANCE COMMITTEE CALLS FOR COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF TAX SYSTEM

    • BREAKING

      SENATE COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS OTTAWA WITHDRAW TAX CHANGES

    Related Video

    1h ago

    TSX hits fresh record as financials, resources gain

    Alastair Sharp, Reuters

    BNN's mid-morning market update: Dec. 13, 2017

    Canada's main stock index hit a record high on Wednesday in a broad rally, boosted by gains for financial stocks, miners, and railways while energy companies weighed.

    At 9:49 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 44.61 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 16,158.64.

    It reached as high as 16,166.60 points and was on track for its fifth straight day of gains.

    Advancers were outnumbering decliners 2-to-1 and seven of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory.

    The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6 per cent, while industrials rose 0.5 per cent.

    Small marijuana company CannaRoyalty Corp jumped 3.8 per cent to $3.04 after opening exclusive licensing talks with larger company Aurora Cannabis for its consumer-oriented cannabis products. Aurora was down 2.5 per cent at US$7.06.

    The energy group, which accounts for a fifth of the index's weight, retreated 0.2 per cent.

    The financials group, accounting for more than a third of the index's weight, gained 0.2 per cent.