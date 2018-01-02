TSX hits fresh record high as energy, pot shares gain

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Canada's main stock index rose to a record high on Tuesday, the first trading day of the year, as the recent rally in commodity prices boosted energy and gold mining shares, while marijuana producers also climbed.

    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 100.86 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 16,309.99, a record-high close. Five of its 10 main sectors ended higher.

     

    The energy group, which fell 12.6 per cent in 2017, climbed 2.3 per cent, helped by a 6.1 per cent gain for Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) to $12.18.

    U.S. crude oil futures settled slightly lower at $60.37 a barrel after reaching mid-2015 highs in early trading.

    The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.7 percent. Barrick Gold rose 4.6 per cent to $19.01 as gold extended its rally into the new year, touching late-September highs on a softer U.S. dollar.

    Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB.TO) jumped 23.1 per cent to $11.82 after saying it sold cannabis worth $3.1 million in November, its highest ever.

    A string of other marijuana companies also gained as Canada moves to legalize the production, sale and consumption of recreational marijuana by July 2018, with Canopy Growth Co (WEED.TO) up 8.8 per cent to $32.37 and Aphria Inc (APH.TO) adding nearly 8.0 per cent to $20.19.

    The heavyweight financials group, which accounts for more than a third of the index's weight, slipped 0.1 per cent, with Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO) off 1.5 per cent at $53.89.

