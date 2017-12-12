TSX hits intraday record as financials, energy gain

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, led by gains in drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX.TO) and in the financial services sector.

At 10:18 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 16.31 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 16,119.82.

Earlier in the day, Canada’s benchmark index rose to 16,133.23 at 9:33 a.m. ET on Tuesday, eclipsing the previous record set Nov. 7 of this year.

The TSX posted 5 new 52-week highs and one new low. Across all Canadian issues there were 47 new 52-week highs and 12 new lows.

The largest per centage gainer on the TSX was Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX.TO), which rose 3.4 per cent, while the largest decliner was Nexgen Energy Lt (NXE.TO), down 4.6 per cent.

In the financial services sector, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) advanced 0.3 per cent to $72.83.

Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), down 2.6 per cent to $7.12; Imvescor Rest (IRG.TO), down 1.7 per cent to $4.11.

Volume on the TSX index was 29.38 million shares.