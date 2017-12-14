TSX inches higher as railway stocks gain, gold miners weigh

Canada's main stock index inched higher on Thursday, but traded below the all-time high hit in the prior session, with railway stocks and some natural resource names rising while gold miners weighed.

At 9:52 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 7.3 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 16,143.89.

Six of its 10 main sectors were higher and advancers were slightly outnumbering decliners overall.

The energy group slipped 0.1 per cent, while Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) rose 0.8 per cent to $11.97 after the oil sands company said it will cut an extra 15 per cent of its workforce as part of a cost-cutting drive.

Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) lost 0.6 per cent to $3.11 after the plane and train maker forecast 2018 revenue well short of analysts' estimates.

Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) was up 0.6 per cent at $103.87.

The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Mitel Network Corp (MNW.TO), which rose 10.8 per cent to $10.47 after an analyst upgraded the stock to a "buy," while the largest decliner was Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO), down 2.7 per cent to $27.55.

Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) fell one per cent to $15.82 and Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) was down 0.6 per cent at $18.02 as gold prices pulled back from a one-week high.