    • COMING UP

      STEPHEN POLOZ SPEAKS AT CANADIAN CLUB

    POLOZ:

      BANK OF CANADA WILL CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS WITH POLICY

    POLOZ:

      CRYPTOCURRENCIES 'DO NOT CONSTITUTE MONEY'

    POLOZ

      OUTLINES FEARS ABOUT CYBER SECURITY, YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT, HOUSEHOLD DEBT

    POLOZ:

      'THERE IS A LOT OF HYPE AROUND BITCOIN'

    POLOZ:

      'ALL THE NOISE ABOUT CRYPTOCURRENCIES' IS WORRISOME

    POLOZ

      SAYS HE'S 'INCREASINGLY CONFIDENT' LESS STIMULUS NEEDED OVER TIME

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    2h ago

    TSX inches higher as railway stocks gain, gold miners weigh

    Reuters

    BNN's mid-morning market update: Dec. 14, 2017

    Canada's main stock index inched higher on Thursday, but traded below the all-time high hit in the prior session, with railway stocks and some natural resource names rising while gold miners weighed.

    At 9:52 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 7.3 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 16,143.89.

    Six of its 10 main sectors were higher and advancers were slightly outnumbering decliners overall.

    The energy group slipped 0.1 per cent, while Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) rose 0.8 per cent to $11.97 after the oil sands company said it will cut an extra 15 per cent of its workforce as part of a cost-cutting drive.

    Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) lost 0.6 per cent to $3.11 after the plane and train maker forecast 2018 revenue well short of analysts' estimates.

    Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) was up 0.6 per cent at $103.87.

    The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Mitel Network Corp (MNW.TO), which rose 10.8 per cent to $10.47 after an analyst upgraded the stock to a "buy," while the largest decliner was Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO), down 2.7 per cent to $27.55.

    Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) fell one per cent to $15.82 and Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) was down 0.6 per cent at $18.02 as gold prices pulled back from a one-week high.