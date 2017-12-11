TSX inches up as materials gain

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index inched higher in morning trade on Monday, boosted by gains for materials stocks including fertilizer companies, while gold miners moved in both directions and railway stocks weighed.

At 9:51 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.16 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 16,105.23.

Half of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with advancers outnumbering decliners by a 1.4-to-1 ratio.

Potash Corp (POT.TO) was up 1.4 per cent to $24.68 and Agrium Inc (AGU.TO) added 1.3 per cent to $138.27 as the two fertilizer companies move closer to a merger.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6 per cent.

The heavyweight energy and financials groups were both flat, while industrials fell 0.2 per cent as Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) slipped 0.4 per cent to $102.71.

Prometic Life Sciences Inc (PLI.TO) was up 7.1 per cent at $1.36 after a British health regulator gave one of its drugs a promising designation.

Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) added 2.4 per cent to $132.59 after the commerce software company was added to several S&P/TSX sub-indices.

Several gold miners advanced even as the price of bullion steadied, with Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO) up 4.0 per cent to $6.76 and Yamana Gold Inc (YRI.TO) rising 2.2 per cent to $3.23. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL.TO), meanwhile, was down 3.8 per cent at $17.24.