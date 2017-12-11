TSX inches up as oil prices lift energy stocks

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Canada's main stock index ended slightly higher on Monday, as energy stocks gained with higher oil prices and base metal and some gold miners also ticked higher while bank and railway stocks weighed.

    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 7.44 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 16,103.51. Half of the index's 10 main sectors ended higher. 