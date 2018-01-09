TSX little changed as energy, pot stocks balance gold losses

Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as shares of energy and marijuana producers rose, balancing a dip in the materials group which was pressured by a drop in gold prices.

At 10:45 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 9.89 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 16,327.54.

The energy group gained 0.7 per cent as the price of crude oil rose to its highest since May 2015.

Shares of Encana Corp (ECA.TO) advanced 1.7 per cent to $16.84 after the company estimated fourth-quarter production from its core assets would top its own forecast, while U.S. crude (CLc1) prices were up 0.4 per cent at US$61.99 a barrel. The largest per centage gainer on the TSX was Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust, which rose 20.8 per cent after it said it will be bought by a Blackstone Group (BX.N) affiliate in an all-cash deal valued at about $2.48 billion.

Marijuana producers were also among the biggest gainers. Canopy Growth Co (WEED.TO) climbed 8.3 per cent to $119.19 and Aphria Inc (APH.TO) was up 10.4 per cent at $24.27.

Six of the index's 10 main groups fell.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 0.7 per cent as gold miners lost ground.

Spot gold retreated 0.8 per cent to US$1,311.53 an ounce, weighed down by a firmer U.S. dollar and buoyant global stock markets.

Nutrien Ltd (NTR.TO), the fertilizer company formed last week by a merger of Potash Corp of Saskatchewan and Agrium, fell 1.5 per cent to $65.87.