{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    18h ago

    TSX moves higher led by Valeant

    Alastair Sharp, Reuters

    BNN's closing bell update: December 18, 2017

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Canada's main stock rose on Monday in a broad rally led by big banks and energy stocks as well as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, with the index touching a record intraday high before paring some gains.

    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 89.66 points, or 0.56 per cent, at 16,131.64. Its highest intraday was 16,200.81.

    Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) rose 7.4 per cent to $27.28 after saying that its Bausch + Lomb division began distributing a treatment for glaucoma to U.S. wholesale pharmaceutical distributors.

    The energy group climbed 1.5 per cent, with Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) gaining 1.3 per cent and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) up 1.9 per cent, even as oil prices fell.

    U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.2 per cent lower at US$57.16 a barrel as growth in U.S. crude output cast a shadow over the market.

    Canadian oil producers are running out of options to get crude to market as pipeline and rail capacity fills up, driving prices to four-year lows and increasing the risk of firms having to sell cheaply until at least late 2019.

    The heavyweight financials group gained 0.4 per cent and industrials rose 0.3 per cent. The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.9 per cent.

    Gold futures rose 0.6 per cent to US$1,261.2 an ounce and copper prices advanced 0.7 per cent to US$6,932.5 a tonne.

    First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM.TO) fell 0.4 per cent to $17.06 after the miner said it had acquired an option on a 50 per cent stake in the Pebble copper-gold project in Alaska. The project's owner, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NDM.TO) lost 12.5 per cent to $2.45 after initially jumping.

    Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) gained nearly 1 per cent to $3.10. The plane and train maker said its joint venture in China had won a monorail contract worth US$271 million and that it had also won a US$238 million contract in Australia's Melbourne.

    Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 183 to 58, for a 3.16-to-1 ratio on the upside.

    Top Stories