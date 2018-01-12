TSX opens flat as lumber companies balance resource, pot stock losses

TORONTO - Canadian lumber companies jumped and the country's marijuana producers fell on Friday, while heavyweight resource and financial stocks also moved in different directions, leaving the main Toronto equity index little changed in morning trading.

At 10:08 a.m. EST (1508 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 1.42 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 16,288.36. It is on track for a 0.3 per cent fall for the week.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8 percent, while the energy group climbed 0.6 percent. The financials group slipped 0.2 per cent.

Those three groups make up two thirds of the index's weight.

Cannabis companies, which have risen sharply as they race to prepare for Canada's legalization for recreational use, extended a recent pullback. Aphria Inc fell 14.5 per cent to $17.57 and Canopy Growth Corp was down 15.1 per cent to $31.88.

Lumber companies, whose softwood products are the subject of a trade spat between Canada and the United States, advanced, with Canfor Corp up 6.4 per cent to $27.42 and West Fraser Timber Co Ltd rising 7.7 percent to $86.72.

Peyto Exploration and Development Corp surged 7.9 per cent to $14.23 after saying it will cut its 2018 capital budget and dividend payouts.