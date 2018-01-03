TSX opens higher as BlackBerry shares jump

Canada's main stock index hit a fresh all-time high on Wednesday, boosted by a jump in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (BB.TO) after it announced a self-driving deal with China's Baidu and by sharp gains for several marijuana producers.

At 10:20 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 38.63 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 16,348.62. Six of its 10 main groups were in positive territory.

BlackBerry rose 5.4 per cent to $15.83, hitting its highest levels since 2013, after saying that it will provide the foundational operating system for search engine company Baidu's autonomous vehicle platform, the latest in a string of recent automotive design wins.

Canadian cannabis producers extended sharp rallies as California opened the largest U.S. state market for legal marijuana, with Canada expected to follow by mid-2018. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) jumped 6 per cent to $34.32, Aphria Inc (APH.TO) was up 5.9 per cent at $21.39 and Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB.TO) surged 18 per cent to $13.97.

Luxury apparel maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS.TO), which went public less than a year ago, was last up 2.9 per cent at $40.92 after hitting an all-time high of $41.90.

The energy group climbed 1.0 per cent, as oil prices rose to new two-and-a-half year highs. Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) was up 3 per cent at $12.55 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) added 1.2 per cent to $46.30.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.9 per cent.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) gained 6.7 per cent to $29.07 after announcing it had paid down more of its debt load.