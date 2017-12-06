TSX opens lower as HBC, energy stocks drag

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
      BANK OF CANADA WILL CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS ON INTEREST RATE INCREASES

      BANK OF CANADA KEEPS KEY INTEREST RATE AT 1.0%

    Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Wednesday, hurt by a tumble in shares of Hudson's Bay Co (HBC.TO) after the department store operator posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, while financial and energy stocks also weighed.

    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 55.51 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 15,860.17 shortly after the open. Nine of its 10 main groups were lower.