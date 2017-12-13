{{ currentBoardShortName }}
      MLSE TO ACQUIRE CFL'S TORONTO ARGONAUTS FROM BELL CANADA AND KILMER GROUP

    50m ago

    TSX posts record closing high as gold miners gain

    Alastair Sharp, Reuters

    BNN's closing bell update: December 13, 2017

    TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index notched a record-high close on Wednesday, boosted by sharp gains for gold miners as bullion prices bounced off multimonth lows after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked rates but kept its 2018 outlook unchanged.

    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 22.56 points, or 0.14 percent, at 16,136.59.

    More to come.