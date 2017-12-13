TSX posts record closing high as gold miners gain

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index notched a record-high close on Wednesday, boosted by sharp gains for gold miners as bullion prices bounced off multimonth lows after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked rates but kept its 2018 outlook unchanged.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 22.56 points, or 0.14 percent, at 16,136.59.



More to come.