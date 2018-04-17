Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday on stronger-than-expected domestic manufacturing data and with financial stocks gaining a day ahead an expected increase in interest rates.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 33.8 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 15,334.18.

Nine of the index's 10 main sectors were higher.

Wall Street stock indexes also opened higher on Tuesday as strong earnings from Netflix, Goldman Sachs and health majors boosted optimism over what is expected to be the strongest earnings season in seven years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 108.75 points, or 0.44 per cent, at the open to 24,681.79. The S&P 500 opened higher by 14.90 points, or 0.56 per cent, at 2,692.74. The Nasdaq Composite gained 58.83 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 7,215.12 at the opening bell.

