{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    2h ago

    TSX rises as banks, Great Canadian Gaming lead

    Reuters

    BNN's mid-morning market update: Dec. 19, 2017

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Canada's main stock index rose in morning trade on Tuesday, boosted by gains among its biggest banks and other financial stocks, while Great Canadian Gaming Corp surged after it won a contract to operate facilities in the Toronto region.

    At 9:57 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 52.68 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 16,184.32.

    All 10 main groups were higher, with the index hovering just below the all-time high it hit in the prior session.

    The energy group climbed 0.6 percent as oil prices pushed higher, while the financials group gained 0.5 per cent and industrials rose 0.4 per cent.

    Royal Bank of Canada (ry.to) added 0.8 per cent to $103.18 and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (cm.to) rose 1.2 per cent to $121.82.

    Great Canadian Gaming jumped 14.1 per cent to $34.10 after it and Clairvest Group Inc said they had won a contract to operate gaming venues in the Toronto area.

    The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5 per cent.

    Sandstorm Gold Ltd rose 2.2 per cent to $6.08 after agreeing to buy a royalty stake in a mine in Burkina Faso

    Top Stories