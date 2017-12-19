TSX rises as banks, Great Canadian Gaming lead

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index rose in morning trade on Tuesday, boosted by gains among its biggest banks and other financial stocks, while Great Canadian Gaming Corp surged after it won a contract to operate facilities in the Toronto region.

At 9:57 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 52.68 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 16,184.32.

All 10 main groups were higher, with the index hovering just below the all-time high it hit in the prior session.

The energy group climbed 0.6 percent as oil prices pushed higher, while the financials group gained 0.5 per cent and industrials rose 0.4 per cent.

Royal Bank of Canada (ry.to) added 0.8 per cent to $103.18 and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (cm.to) rose 1.2 per cent to $121.82.

Great Canadian Gaming jumped 14.1 per cent to $34.10 after it and Clairvest Group Inc said they had won a contract to operate gaming venues in the Toronto area.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5 per cent.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd rose 2.2 per cent to $6.08 after agreeing to buy a royalty stake in a mine in Burkina Faso