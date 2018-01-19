TSX rises as financial gains offset losses for energy

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by gains for the heavyweight financials group and industrial shares, while energy stocks were weighed by lower oil prices.

At 10:15 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 38.83 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 16,323.30.

For the week, the index was on track to gain 0.1 per cent.

Some of the most influential movers on the index were the country's major banks. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) rose 0.7 per cent to $107.66, while Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) added 0.6 per cent to $74.17.

The overall financial services group, which accounts for more than one-third of the TSX's weight, gained 0.5 per cent, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6 per cent.

Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) climbed nearly 1 per cent to $17.88. Gold futures rose 0.5 per cent to US$1,333 an ounce.

Industrials advanced 0.6 percent as railroad stocks gained ground.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP.TO) was up 1.4 per cent at $230.28 after the company reported on Thursday fourth-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates.

Canadian manufacturing sales jumped 3.4 per cent in November, their biggest increase in 2-1/2 years, on strength in transportation equipment and petroleum and coal products, Statistics Canada said.

Eight of the index's 10 main groups gained.

Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (KML.TO) climbed 6.4 per cent to $17.81 after Canada's National Energy Board on Thursday set out a process for resolving permit disputes related to the company's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

Still, the energy group fell 1 per cent. U.S. crude prices were down 0.6 per cent to US$63.56 a barrel.