Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday as gains in financial stocks and shares of Rogers Communications offset declines in energy companies.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 19.94 points, or 0.13 percent, to 15,474.36. Seven of the 10 main sector groups were higher.

U.S. stock indexes opened flat on Friday, as strong earnings from industrials General Electric and Honeywell were offset by declines in technology stocks and oil price.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.50 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 24,657.39. The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.57 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 2,692.56. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.41 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 7,220.64 at the opening bell.

