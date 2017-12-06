TSX rises as industrials offset HBC dip

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index turned higher on Wednesday as banks and industrial stocks rose, offsetting a slump in department store operator Hudson's Bay Co after it reported a deeper-than-expected loss. Energy stocks fell with lower oil prices.

At 10:05 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 7.78 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 15,923.46.

Seven of its 10 main groups were higher, although decliners slightly outnumbered advancers overall.

The heavyweight financial group gained 0.2 per cent, industrials rose 0.4 per cent, and the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2 per cent.

Westjet Airlines Ltd (WJA.TO) rose 1.0 per cent to $26.65 after announcing a joint venture with Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) to boost trans-border flights. It said it expects to nearly double its fleet by 2020 to meet growing passenger traffic.

Hudson's Bay Co (HBC.TO) was down 15 per cent to $10.12, on track for its sharpest one-day fall ever, after the dismal quarterly performance. The owner of the Saks Fifth Avenue luxury retailer said the loss was due to lower traffic, steep discounts and the effects of the hurricanes in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.

The energy group retreated 0.9 per cent, while U.S. crude prices fell 1.7 per cent to US$56.67 a barrel and Brent lost 1.4 per cent to $61.97.

Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) fell 7.0 per cent to $142.21 despite the discount store chain's third quarter profit topping estimates, as comparable store sales missed estimates.

Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO) rose 1.1 per cent to $66.12 after reports it is considering the sale of the Toronto Blue Jays and its stake in Cogeco Inc.