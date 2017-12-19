TSX rises in early trade as banks lead

Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Tuesday, led by gains for its biggest banks and a jump in Great Canadian Gaming Corp after it won a contract to operate facilities in the Toronto region.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 48.08 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 16,179.72 shortly after the open. All 10 main groups were higher, with the heavyweight financial sector up 0.4 per cent.