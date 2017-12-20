TSX rises on BlackBerry's post-earnings boost

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index ended higher on Wednesday, boosted by a jump in shares of technology company BlackBerry Ltd (BB.TO) after reporting a surprise earnings beat and gains for natural resource stocks on higher commodity prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 26.32 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 16,159.67.

More to come.