31m ago
TSX rises on BlackBerry's post-earnings boost
Reuters,
BNN's closing bell update: Dec. 20, 2017
Security Not Found
The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist
Canada's main stock index ended higher on Wednesday, boosted by a jump in shares of technology company BlackBerry Ltd (BB.TO) after reporting a surprise earnings beat and gains for natural resource stocks on higher commodity prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 26.32 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 16,159.67.
More to come.