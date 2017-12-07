TSX rises with help from banks, energy, BlackBerry

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, helped by gains among energy stocks as oil prices picked up and as BlackBerry Ltd (BB.TO) moved higher after announcing an automotive partnership with chipmaker Qualcomm (QCOM.O).

At 10:10 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 90.43 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 15,999.21

The energy group climbed 1 per cent, with Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) up 0.9 per cent at $43.94 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) adding 1 per cent to $44.62.

Oil prices gained after a sharp selloff on Wednesday following an unexpectedly large rise in U.S. stocks of refined products.

BlackBerry added 1.3 per cent to $13.22 after announcing it would expand its partnership with chipmaker Qualcomm into automotive systems on a non-exclusive basis.

Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) rose 2.4 per cent to $153.25 after announcing a share buyback plan and as a string of analysts adjusted their price targets on the stock.

Nine of the index's 10 main sectors were in positive territory, with utilities the sole declining group.

Advancers were outnumbering decliners by a 3.6-to-1 ratio.

The financials group gained 0.3 per cent, industrials rose 0.7 per cent, and the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6 per cent.

Westjet Airlines Ltd (WJA.TO) was up 1.9 per cent at $26.89 after RBC raised its price target on the stock after its Wednesday announcement of a joint venture with Delta Air Lines.

Emera Inc (EMA.TO) fell 3.1 per cent to $47.77 after the energy company announced a bought deal to raise at least $700 million.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) rose 3.2 per cent, recovering most of a fall on Wednesday after announcing the pricing on its latest debt issuance.