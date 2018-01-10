16m ago
TSX rises with natural resource stocks; Corus falls after earnings
Reuters,
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index edged higher in early trade on Wednesday, helped by gains among energy companies and mining stocks, while Corus Entertainment Inc (CJRb.TO) slid after its quarterly earnings missed expectations.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was up 3.84 points, or 0.02 percent, to 16,323.08 shortly after the open.
