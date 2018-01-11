What you need to know before the opening bell: Jan. 11, 2018

Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, as oil prices rose despite warnings that a 13 per cent rally since early December was close to running its course.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.11 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canadian new home prices for November is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, with the broad retreat accelerating in afternoon trade after Reuters reported that Canada is increasingly convinced the United States will withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.13 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.11 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.14 per cent.