What you need to know before the opening bell: Jan. 9, 2018

Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as oil prices rose further to touch the highest since May 2015, supported by OPEC-led production cuts and expectations U.S. crude inventories fell for an eighth week.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.08 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada housing starts for December is due at 8:15 a.m. ET

Canada's main stock index retreated on Monday as shares of some materials and financial services companies weighed, offset by gains for marijuana producers.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.17 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.05 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.12 per cent.