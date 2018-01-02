TSX slightly lower as financials outweigh miners, pot stocks

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was slightly lower in morning trade on Tuesday, weighed by losses among financial stocks while gold miners and marijuana producers pushed higher.

At 10:03 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 5.91 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 16,215.04.

Six of its 10 main sectors were lower, with decliners outnumbering advancers by 1.1-to-1.

The heavyweight financials group, which accounts for more than a third of the index's weight, slipped 0.4 per cent, with Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO) off 1.4 per cent at $53.94.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8 per cent. Barrick Gold (ABX.TO) rose 1.8 per cent to $18.50 and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO) gained 3.8 per cent to $20 as gold prices hit a three-month peak.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB.TO) jumped 14 per cent to $10.94 after saying it sold cannabis worth $3.1 million in November, its highest ever.

A string of other marijuana companies also gained, as Canada moves to legalize the production, sale and consumption of recreational marijuana by July 2018, with Canopy Growth Co (WEED.TO) up 6.8 per cent to $31.75 and Aphria Inc (APH.TO) adding 7.7 per cent to $20.13.