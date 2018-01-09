TSX ticks up as energy gains, Pure Industrial outweigh materials losses

Canada's main stock index ended barely higher on Tuesday, weighed by losses among gold miners and other materials stocks while banks and energy stocks gained and Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust surged on a buyout offer.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 1.59 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 16,319.24.

More to come.