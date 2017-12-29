TSX turns lower as energy, miners drag

Canada's main stock index fell early on the last trading day of 2017 as some energy and mining stocks pulled back, but was on track for a nearly 6 per cent gain for the year.

At 9:51 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 44.51 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 16,177.44, with nine of its 10 main sectors in negative territory.

Marijuana stocks helped push the healthcare group higher, with Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) up 4.6 per cent to $31.82 and Aphria Inc (APH.TO) up 4.3 per cent to $18.78. Canada is moving towards the full legalization of cannabis in 2018.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6 per cent.

That was despite gains for Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc (POT.TO), up 1.5 per cent to $26.21, and Agrium Inc (AGU.TO), up 1.4 per cent to $146.17. The two companies received final approval for a merger earlier in the week.

Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM.TO) fell 3.2 per cent to $10.99, First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM.TO) was down 2.6 per cent to $17.45, and Teck Resources (TECKb.TO) lost 1.9 per cent to $32.83.

The energy group retreated 0.4 per cent, while financials also lost 0.4 per cent.

The energy group has lost almost 13 per cent this year, even as U.S. crude oil prices rose 12 per cent, while materials were up 6 per cent and financials added 9 per cent. Those three groups account for almost two-thirds of the index's weight.