Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, driven by gains in financial shares and waning fears of an escalating conflict in Syria following the weekend's U.S.-led air strikes.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 27.29 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 15,301.26. Seven of the index's 10 main sectors were in positive territory.

U.S. stocks also opened higher on Monday as investors bet the weekend's U.S.-led missile attack on Syria would not escalate into a broader conflict, while turning their focus to the earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123.01 points, or 0.50 per cent, at the open to 24,483.15. The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.80 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 2,670.10. The Nasdaq Composite gained 47.22 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 7,153.87 at the opening bell.



