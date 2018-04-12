U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday as investors anticipated a strong earnings season and as U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion that a military strike on Syria may not be imminent eased geopolitical worries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 293.29 points, or 1.21 per cent, to 24,482.74, the S&P 500 gained 21.82 points, or 0.83 per cent, to 2,664.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 71.22 points, or 1.01 per cent, to 7,140.25.

Canada's main stock index closed slightly higher on Thursday as higher commodity prices, due to geopolitical concerns, boosted the shares of energy and materials companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 11.37 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 15,269.27. Of the index's 10 main groups, seven were in positive territory.