Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, with all the 10 of the main sectors in positive territory, as crude prices rose and after officials in U.S. President Donald Trump's administration downplayed the risk of a trade war with China.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 72.92 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 15,280.33.

Wall Street's main indexes also opened higher on Monday, led by gains in technology stocks, after Trump administration officials toned down trade war rhetoric that had pressured global markets last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 194.14 points, or 0.81 per cent, to 24,126.9, the S&P 500 gained 16.99 points, or 0.65 percent, to 2,621.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 60.75 points, or 0.88 per cent, to 6,975.86.