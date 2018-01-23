Twitter’s COO Anthony Noto resigns

Twitter Chief Operating Officer Anthony Noto has resigned, the company announced Tuesday.

Noto told Twitter on Jan. 22 he would be leaving to accept the CEO position at another company. In a separate release Tuesday, San Francisco-based SoFi announced it has hired Noto as chief executive.

"Anthony has been an incredible advocate for Twitter and a trusted partner to me and our leadership team," Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said in a release. "On behalf of the entire team, I want to thank Anthony for his passion and his impact, and congratulate him on his new role."

Noto expressed the “honour” it has been to contribute to Twitter’s success.

“While it's bittersweet to depart, I have the utmost confidence in Twitter's future and look forward to watching the wonderful success the team will continue to achieve," he said in a release.

Noto joined Twitter in 2014 as chief financial officer after previously serving as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs.

