U.S. Commerce Department imposes duties of nearly 300% on CSeries

MONTREAL - The U.S. Department of Commerce has slightly lowered the massive duties it plans to impose on imports of Bombardier C Series commercial jets.

In its final determination released Wednesday, the department said it will impose duties of 292.21 per cent, down from 299.45 per cent in the preliminary phase.

The change was caused by a reduction in the countervailing duty to 212.39 per cent, while the anti-dumping duty remains at 79.82 per cent.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the decision was based on a "full and unbiased review of the facts in an open and transparent process."

Boeing launched the trade case in April, arguing that governments in Canada and Britain subsidized the plane's development which allowed Bombardier (BBDb.TO) to sell it at unfairly low prices.

A final decision rests with the U.S. International Trade Commission, which is expected to decide in February whether Boeing was harmed by the C Series.