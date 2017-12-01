{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    9h ago

    U.S.-listed Chinese financial firms drop on China's cash loan clampdown

    Reuters

    Illustration photo of a China yuan note

    Illustration photo of a China yuan note

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese financial firms slipped in premarket trade on Friday after Reuters reported that China's regulators had circulated new rules to local governments to clamp down on cash loan firms.

    PPDAI Group (PPDF.N) and Qudian Inc (QD.N) were down nearly 5 per cent each, while Jianpu Technology (JT.N) fell 2.3 per cent and China Rapid Finance (XRF.N) dropped 3.6 per cent.

    The regulations come a week after a top-level Chinese government body issued an urgent notice to provincial governments urging them to suspend regulatory approval for new internet micro loan companies, according to a Reuters report.