U.S. markets move lower as tech stocks dip; TSX gains

Wall Street's three major indexes declined on Friday, as investors worried about a jump in U.S. bond yields and technology stocks led the decline on nerves about upcoming earnings reports and iPhone demand.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 202.09 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 24,462.8, the S&P 500 lost 22.98 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 2,670.15 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 91.93 points, or 1.27 per cent, to 7,146.13.

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as higher bond yields boosted financials, while shares of Rogers Communications jumped after the telecommunications company reported profits that beat estimates.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 29.9 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 15,484.32. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.